Decathlon to open second Israeli sports store

French sports retail giant Decathlon is set to open its second store in Israel in the Big Krayot Center in Haifa Bay. Decathlon opened its first outlet in Israel last September, a 3,100 square meter store, in Rishon Lezion's G Center. The new Haifa store will be slightly smaller at 3,000 square meters.

Decathlon is currently hiring 100 new employees in Israel for its operations, which will also include a logistics center being built on land it has leased in Ashdod.

Decathlon said, "Opening warehouses will allow the company flexibility in all matters related to inventory and allow availability of merchandize in stores and on the website for the benefit of our customers."

Decathlon's popularity has meant that it has been plagued by empty shelves at its Rishon Lezion store as customers snap up bargains.

Founded in 1976, decathlon has 1,388 stores in 42 countries and has 85,000 employees worldwide.

