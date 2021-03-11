Delek Drilling revises up Leviathan production forecast

Delek Drilling Limited Partnership (TASE: DEDR.L) has reported that the Leviathan Partners expect to sell 10 billion cubic meters (BCM) of natural gas from the Leviathan offshore field in 2021, 1.1 BCM more than its previous estimate.

In the second half of 2020, the Leviathan Partners sold 4.2 billion BCM of natural gas, 5% more than the forecast that had been published. According to Delek Drilling, revenue from the Leviathan field should be $1.7 billion in 2021, of which Delek Drilling's revenue should be $760 million.

Delek Drilling CEO Yossi Abu said, "The continuing increase and stabilization in the actual amount of gas exports to Egypt alongside the rise in demand on the domestic market, have led to a revision upwards in the forecast for sales and production from the Leviathan reservoir, which has already become a major energy anchor in the sector. The continued development of the reservoir, expansion of the pipeline and increasing export capabilities will allow us to promote more export contracts."

