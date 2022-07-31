Delta to launch Atlanta - Tel Aviv flights

Delta Air Lines has announced the launch of Atlanta - Tel Aviv flights from May 2023. The US carrier will operate three weekly flights in each direction on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays using Airbus A350-900 aircraft.

Delta already operates three weekly flights on the New York - Tel Aviv route and in May 2022 launched three weekly flights on the Boston - Tel Aviv route.

Delta operated the Atlanta - Tel Aviv route from 2006 but halted flights in 2011.

Israel Ministry of Tourism tourism consult and director Southern Region USA Yael Golan said: "It’s truly amazing to have Delta reinstate its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route that originally launched more than 16 years ago. With almost 250,000 visitors arriving in Israel this June alone, we’re already almost back to 2019 numbers. With this flight providing an easier travel experience for many Americans, we’re hoping to grow travel from the southern United States to new records. We appreciate Delta’s growing commitment to Israel as a destination and look forward to strengthening this partnership."

