easyJet suspends Israel flights until March 2025

UK low-cost carrier easyJet has announced that it will not be renewing flights to Tel Aviv until March 2025.

easyJet suspended flights to Israel on October 7, 2023 but resumed flying to Ben Gurion airport in March 2024 from London (Luton), Amsterdam, Berlin, Basel, Geneva and Milan. However the airline halted flights on April 14 during the Iranian attack on Israel and several days later announced it would not be resuming operations until October 27, 2024. That suspension has now been extended into next year.

Other airlines that have suspended flights until 2025 include Turkish Airlines. US carrier United Airlines has halted flights to Israel until further notice in the wake of Iranian threats to retaliate for the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh and Delta Air Lines has canceled all flights in August.

Many other airlines have canceled flights this week but are due to resume them including Lufthansa Group, Aegean, LOT and Air Baltic as well as easyJet’s low-cost rivals Ryanair and Wizz Air.

easyJet said, "Customers who have booked tickets between October 27, 2024 and March 29, 2025 will be offered alternatives, including a full refund for the tickets they have purchased."

Market sources believe that easyJet’s suspension might raise fares in the 2024/2025 winter season, especially in the low-cost sector, which is strongly affected by supply and demand.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.