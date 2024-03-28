Elbit unveils 3G ReDrone anti-drone system

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) has this week been demonstrating its third generation advanced version of its ReDrone anti-drone system. The threat from drones has been rising in recent years and this has led to a jump in demand for solutions on the issue in general and Elbit's developments in particular.

ReDrone is comprised of a range of systems for detecting threats and thwarting them. These systems include Actively Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) DAiR 3D multi mission radar with advanced capabilities, sensors for detecting communications signals and COAPS-L advanced electro-optics systems.

All these combined provide an overall aerial image, advanced capability for electronic attack, and all fully controlled by a unified command and control application.

ReDrone can locate and identify several targets simultaneously within a secured area. The system can also track and neutralize hostile drones in day and night, in an urban environment and in an open area and in a variety of weather conditions. The system allows adaptation to a variety of defense tasks such as the defense of airports, military bases and strategic sites, protect borders and convoys and protect forces on the battlefield.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 28, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.