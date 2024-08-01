Elbit wins $340m Israeli MoD ammunition deal

Israeli defense technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today, that it has been awarded a contract in an amount of approximately $340 million for the supply of ammunition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). The contract will be performed over 10 years. Elbit Systems will establish a manufacturing facility to produce the ammunition. RELATED ARTICLES Elbit Systems wins $190m Israeli Iron Sting order Morocco becomes huge customer for Israel's defense industry Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We continue to expand our production infrastructure and capabilities to support our customers. I thank the IMOD for the trust placed in our management and employees. Elbit Systems continues to develop, manufacture and deliver top-tier technological solutions and products that are combat proven, to our customers in Israel and worldwide." Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2024. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.