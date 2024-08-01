Elbit wins $340m Israeli MoD ammunition deal

Israeli defense technology company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) announced today, that it has been awarded a contract in an amount of approximately $340 million for the supply of ammunition to the Israeli Ministry of Defense (IMOD). The contract will be performed over 10 years. Elbit Systems will establish a manufacturing facility to produce the ammunition.

Elbit Systems president and CEO Bezhalel Machlis said, "We continue to expand our production infrastructure and capabilities to support our customers. I thank the IMOD for the trust placed in our management and employees. Elbit Systems continues to develop, manufacture and deliver top-tier technological solutions and products that are combat proven, to our customers in Israel and worldwide."

