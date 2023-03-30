Electra wins tender for Jerusalem light rail tunnel

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that its 85% owned subsidiary Electra Infrastructures Ltd. has won the tender for earthworks and construction of the underground section of the Jerusalem light rail Blue Line. The work is expected to take 58 months for a payment of NIS 620 million before VAT.

The Blue Line underground section will comprise a 2.2 kilometer tunnel beneath the Geula and Mea Shearim neighborhoods of Jerusalem with three stations. The Blue Line, which will run from Ramot to Gilo is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

