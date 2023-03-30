search
Front > News

Electra wins tender for Jerusalem light rail tunnel

Jerusalem's Jaffa Road Photo: Shutterstock
Jerusalem's Jaffa Road Photo: Shutterstock
30 Mar, 2023 14:19
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Blue Line underground section will comprise a 2.2 kilometer tunnel beneath the Geula and Mea Shearim neighborhoods.

Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) has notified the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) that its 85% owned subsidiary Electra Infrastructures Ltd. has won the tender for earthworks and construction of the underground section of the Jerusalem light rail Blue Line. The work is expected to take 58 months for a payment of NIS 620 million before VAT.

The Blue Line underground section will comprise a 2.2 kilometer tunnel beneath the Geula and Mea Shearim neighborhoods of Jerusalem with three stations. The Blue Line, which will run from Ramot to Gilo is scheduled to begin operations in 2028.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 30, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.

Jerusalem's Jaffa Road Photo: Shutterstock
Jerusalem's Jaffa Road Photo: Shutterstock
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018