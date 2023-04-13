Emirates to add third Tel Aviv - Dubai daily flight

Less than a year after inaugurating its Dubai - Tel Aviv route, UAE carrier Emirates is adding third daily flight, starting May 1. Strong demand for travel to and from Israel, will increase the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Tel Aviv to 21, providing more direct flights to Dubai and enhanced connectivity options to the rest of the Emirates network.

Emirates’ third-daily flight to Tel Aviv will operate with a Boeing 777-300ER offering an additional 360 seats. The new flight EK 935 will depart Dubai at 7.30pm and arrive in Tel Aviv at 10pm. EK 936 leaves Tel Aviv at 11.55pm, and will arrive in Dubai at 4.05am the next day. Emirates current two daily flights from Tel Aviv leave at 12.45pm and 7.35pm.

Emirates says that the additional frequency will provide more flexibility for connection flights for passengers travelling to and from Australia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Brazil, the UAE, Japan and South Africa in addition to the airline’s 18 points across North and South America.

Emirates inaugurated the Dubai - Tel Aviv route in June 2022 after many delays due to the Covid pandemic. A second daily flight was ended at the end of October 2022. Since June 2022, over 180,000 passengers have travelled on Emirates between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

Emirates also offers an additional four to five daily flights between Dubai and Tel Aviv on its flow-cost flyDubai carrier, which has been flying between the UAE and Israel since November 2020, shortly after the Abraham Accords were signed. Competition on the Tel Aviv - Dubai route is fierce with El Al, Israir and Arkia also flying the route. In addition, El Al, Etihad and Wizz Air fly between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi.

The third daily Emirates flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv will also offer exporters and local businesses an additional 20 tonnes of belly-hold capacity on every flight through Emirates SkyCargo, helping transport Israeli exports like fruit and vegetables, pharmaceuticals, industrial machinery and electronics, metals, and other high-value goods to the UAE and other international markets.

