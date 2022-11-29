EV deliveries in Israel soar in November

Nearly 6,000 new electric vehicles (EVs) would have been delivered in November, easily breaking previous records. EV deliveries represented 35% of all new car deliveries in November. Since the start of the year 23,000 EVs have been sold in Israel.

The sharp rise in EV sales is ahead of a purchase tax rise in Israel in January 2023.

Tesla has led the way in November with 2,300 EV deliveries. The company plans opening a showroom in central Israel with a 'pay and take' policy in the hope that it will be able to supply sufficient cars. Tesla will also reportedly introduce trade-in options.

But although Tesla sold more EVs in Israel than any other manufacturer in November, Chinese carmaker Geely leads the way in overall 2022 EV car sales in Israel. Geely has sold 5,700 of its Geometry C EVs and has a 25% market share. In second place in Tesla, which has sold 4,000 Model 3 EVs, giving it a 17.5% market share. In third place is Chinese company BYD, which has sold 1,860 of its ATTO 3 EVs, despite only launching in Israel two months ago. In fourth place is Hyundai, which has sold 1,783 of its Ionic EVs in Israel this year.

Some market sources hope that the new Minister of Finance may decide at the last moment to scrap the planned purchase tax hike on EVs.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 29, 2022.

