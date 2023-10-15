Few foreign airlines still flying to Israel

The Israel-Hamas war has led to the cancelation of flights by almost all the foreign airlines with scheduled services to Ben Gurion airport.

According to the Secret Flights website, which monitors the situation, the few exceptions include Air Serbia and Ethiopian Airlines, which are operating a limited service. Etihad Airways is operating a daily flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi and Bluebird Airways is continuing with its scheduled flights between Tel Aviv and Greek cities Heraklion and Athens and Larnaca in Cyprus. Georgian Airlines is continuing schedules flights between Israel and Georgia while Hainan Airlines is continuing its Tel Aviv - Beijing flights but canceling its other services. FlyDubai is operating two daily flights between Israel and Dubai.

Israel's three airlines El Al, Israir and Arkia are operating extra flights to pick up the slack. El Al and its Sun D'Or unit announced they will be operating more than 600 flights this week and among other destinations has added flights to and from New York, Bangkok, Athens and Frankfurt. Israir is this week operating flights to and from Dubai, Larnaca, Rome, London, Berlin, Budapest, Prague, Istanbul, Varna, and Baku. Arkia is also operating flights including rescue flights from Athens, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Tblisi and Sharm el Sheikh.

