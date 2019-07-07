Fiverr opens Haifa development center

Israeli gig economy platform Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) has opened a development center in Haifa. The new center will complement the company's Tel Aviv development center and make it easier for the fast-growing company to hire talented high-tech staff living in Haifa and northern Israel.

The new Haifa development center is in the WeWork office in downtown Haifa and hiring is already underway. The company is looking for backend software engineers, software engineers, frontend developers, software development team leaders, and much more.

Fiverr has developed an online platform in which freelancers offer services in more than 200 categories in the gig economy, among them graphic design, marketing and communications, writing, translation, copywriting, and software development. No single category contributes more than 15% of Fiverr's revenue. At first, all services via Fiverr were offered for $5. Later, freelancers were enabled to offer services at higher prices. Fiverr receives a fee for each deal, from both the service provider and service buyers.

Since its establishment, Fiverr has served over 5.5 million businesses and over 50 million deals have been conducted over its platform in more than 160 countries.

In the first quarter of 2019, Fiverr's revenue totaled $24 million, 42% more than in the first quarter of 2018.

Last month, Fiverr completed its IPO on the NYSE, raising $110 million at a valuation of $650 million. Since its IPO, the company's share price has risen from $21 to $27.25, giving a market cap of $844.6 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2019

