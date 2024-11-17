French gov't seeks to bar Israeli cos from Paris Air Show

The French government may have failed in its attempts to bar Israeli defense companies from the Euronaval exhibition earlier this month but today it filed an appeal to the administrative court in Paris to overturn the ruling that allowed the Israeli companies to participate in the naval exhibition. The aim of the appeal is to pave the way for the French government in bar Israeli defense companies from participating in the Paris Air Show in June 2025 by nullifying the ruling by the Paris Commercial Court before Euronaval upholding the right of Israeli defense companies to exhibit in France.

In the appeal the representative of the French government claims that the Paris Commercial Court is not authorized to decide on such policy matters for the French government. The Manufacturers Association of Israel, which successfully petitioned the Paris Commercial Court, together with the Israel-France Chamber of Commerce, said in response that it will continue its struggle against efforts by the French government to ban the participation of Israeli defense companies in exhibitions in France.

Manufacturers Association of Israel president Dr. Ron Tomer said, "We regret that France's leaders have not already taken the hint, and that we will not allow anyone to remove us or make us disappear from the international defense sector. It is clear to us that the latest appeal is an attempt to prepare the ground for the possibility of preventing us from participating in the renowned Paris Air Show, but we will not let that happen."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 17, 2024.

