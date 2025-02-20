Germany buys Kibbutz Yagur's Smartshooter AI sights

Smartshooter, which develops and manufactures the Smash series of smart fire control systems, which connects to light weapons and dramatically improves the chances of hitting targets, has announced another major deal with Germany. In the deal, the company will deliver hundreds more of the Smash systems to the German army.

Smartshooter, which was founded in 2011, is headquartered on Kibbutz Yagur, and has representatives in Europe, the US and Australia. The unique Smash technology developed by the company provides the ability to strike ground and air targets, stationary and moving, as well as drones, accurately and independently of the user's abilities or experience.

The product family includes systems mounted on personal rifles, remotely controlled systems, and systems carried by vehicles, robots, and even drones. Systems manufactured by the company are in operational use in the IDF, various forces in the US, the UK, NATO countries, and by other allied forces around the world.

