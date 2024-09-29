Gideon Sa'ar joins government

New Hope - The United Right chairman Gideon Sa'ar has agreed to join the government, he announced this evening. Sa'ar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a joint press conference. Sa'ar will serve as Minister without Portfolio and a member of the security forum. The agreement between Sa'ar and Netanyahu could be expanded at a later date.

New Hope - The United Right brings four MKs to the government increasing its majority to 68 in the 120-seat Knesset, and canceling far-right Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir's veto and continued threats to resign over various matters. Even if Ben-Gvir's party did quit the government it would still be left with 62 seats.

Last week Sa'ar announced that he was forgoing Netanyahu's proposal to make his Minister of Defense due to the escalating security situation. This was the first time Sa'ar had confirmed that he had indeed been officially offered the Minister of Defense job.

Sa'ar is not joining the Likud and his party will be allowed the freedom to vote how it sees fit on such issues as the judicial reform.

