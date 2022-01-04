Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity co Siemplify

Google is acquiring Israeli cybersecurity company Siemplify for an amount estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars, sources familiar with the talks have told "Globes." The completion of the deal and the amount of the acquisition have yet to be officially announced by Google. This is Google's first acquisition of an Israeli company since it bought traffic satnav app Waze in 2013 for over $1 billion.

Siemplify was founded in 2015 by CEO Amos Stern, CTO Alon Cohen and COO Garry Fatakhov. The company has raised $58 million from investors including Georgian Partners, 83North, and G20 Ventures including $30 million in its most recent financing round in 2019. Siemplify has 200 employees in its offices in Israel, the US and UK.

Siemplify has developed a platform for managing cybersecurity systems for organizations. The company defines itself as assisting cybersecurity teams in working smartly and responding more rapidly in real time to threats by creating automatic processes that combine all the tools at their disposal

Siemplify was represented in the deal by Advs. Yael Baratz and Inbal Perlstein-Mandelbaum from Pearl Cohen Zedek Latzer Baratz law firm.

