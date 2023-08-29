Google launches applications based on BreezoMeter acquisition

Google today launched three application programming interfaces (APIs) based on developments by Israeli startup BreezoMeter, which it acquired in September 2022 for $225 million, according to IVC. Breezometer develops technology for predicting environmental hazards related to air quality and its impact on health.

After the acquisition, BreezoMeter's employees became part of Google's Haifa development center to continue developing technology, which among other things would provide organizations with data about the level of air pollution, sources of pollution and recommendations for action, or sometimes if there is no need for action.

The three APIs now being launched provide: an ability to map the potential for solar energy from building rooftops, providing information on air quality, and predicting the most common pollens for pollen-sensitive groups.

Google announced, "Today at Google Cloud Next we are expanding our existing offerings with new products on the Google Maps platform. These products apply AI and machine learning together with air images and environmental data in order to share the latest information about solar energy potential, air quality and dust levels." Google added that through this technology businesses and organizations can, "Build tools to map and reduce environmental effects."

Two years ago BreezoMeter raised $30 million

BreezoMeter was founded in 2014 by Ran Korber, Emil Fisher and Ziv Lautman. In 2015, the company was chosen as one of "Globes" ten most promising startups. Prior to its acquisition, BrezoMeter raised $42.55 million from Entrée Capital, Access Ventures, Fortissimo, Jumpspeed Ventures and other investors. In its final financing round the company raised $30 million in June 2021 at a company valuation of $60 million.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.