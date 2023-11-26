Hamas releases 14 more Israeli hostages

In the third round of the Israel-Hamas prisoner hostage exchange, the Gaza terror group has released 14 more Israeli hostages and three more foreign workers. The IDF has confirmed receiving the latest batch of hostages, which comprises nine children and four women as well as the four foreign workers.

Unlike yesterday today's exchange proceeded smoothly. One of the Israelis released today has Russian citizenship and was released at the request to Hamas of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He was working at the Nova music festival when he was kidnapped.

The third group of hostages will meet their families and undergo medical examinations in hospitals in Israel.

Israel has now received 40 hostages from Hamas over the past three days as well as 18 foreign workers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 26, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.