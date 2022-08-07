Heavy rocket fire from Gaza continues as ceasefire nears

Heavy rocket fire continued this evening with Islamic Jihad launching a barrage of missiles over central Israel including Tel Aviv, as well as Beersheva and the settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip at around 8 pm. A ceasefire had been expected to come into effect around then but was delayed by Islamic Jihad, seeking more Egyptian guarantees. A senior Islamic Jihad figure said the ceasefire with Israel will come into effect at 11.30 pm.

The Iron Dome defense system continues to intercept most of the rockets fired at Israel. But an Israeli sustained medium injuries, when a rocket hit a factory in Ashkelon.

Senior Israeli sources have confirmed that Israel has agreed a ceasefire and Defense Minister Benny Gantz says Israel has achieved all its military aims in Operation Breaking Dawn.

Earlier today the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the death toll in the Gaza Strip was 36, including 15 children. Israel said that the fatalities included two of the most senior Islamic Jihad commanders in the Gaza Strip. This evening there were reports of eight fatalities in Jabalya in the Gaza Strip, from the failed launching of a rocket.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 7 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.