Israel conducts successful Arrow 3 flight test

Israel has today conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow 3 interceptor, the Ministry of Defense reports. The Arrow 3 weapons system intercepts ballistic missiles outside of the earth’s atmosphere. The test was performed at a test site in central Israel, and led by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) in cooperation with the Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) of the Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israel’s Ministry of Defense, the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).

According to the Ministry of Defense, the Aroow 3's operational radars array detected the target and transferred data to the battle management control (BMC), which analyzed the data and established a defense plan. After the defense plan was established, two Arrow-3 interceptors were launched toward the target and successfully completed the mission.

Minister of Defense Benny Gantz said, "I commend the successful outcome of the recent flight test - Israel’s defense establishment and industries continue to develop some of the world’s most advanced systems. With every step forward, with every development, we equip the State of Israel with the capabilities to defend itself against developing threats."

IAI is the primary contractor for the development of the arrow through its MLM division which designs, develops and produces the Arrow interceptors, and Elta subsidiary, which develops the radar detection array. Elisra, a subsidiary of Elbit Systems, develops the BMC. Boeing, Tomer and Rafael are the main subcontractors for the development and production of the Arrow 3 interceptor and Rafael designs and develops the target.

"This test was designed to challenge every element of the Arrow Weapon System, and it performed beautifully. Data collected from this test guide future development of the AWS," said MDA Director Vice Adm. Jon Hill. "MDA remains committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its missile defense capability against current and emerging threats."

IAI CEO Boaz Levy added, "Throughout the flight test, the system was tested against ‘future threats’, in a challenging scenario, while gathering essential information that will be used by the defense establishment and the company's engineers for the development of future technologies.

The Arrow (long range) is an integral part of Israel’s multi-layered defense system, which also includes Iron Dome (short range) and David’s Sling (medium range).

