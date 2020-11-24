Ibex Investors closes $100m Israel startup fund

Multi-stage and multi-strategy investment firm Ibex Investors LLC has announced the close of its second Israel fund, Ibex Israel VC LP with $100 million in total capital commitments.

Ibex, founded in 2003, invests in public and privately held companies (seed through IPO) including in enterprise software, cybersecurity, and other sectors. Since 2012, Ibex has made 23 early and growth stage investments in Israel. Current investments in Ibex’s portfolio include Glassbox, Nexar, Cobwebs, and Panoply. Previous Ibex portfolio companies have been acquired by leading firms such as Check Point, Intuit, and Teradata.

Ibex Investors founder and chief investment officer Justin Borus said, "Our expanding team in Israel is intimately familiar with the caliber and unrivaled speed of innovation that Israeli startups bring to market. We appreciate the support of our investors during this time of substantial market dislocation who recognize our ability to identify and support these dynamic companies as they grow."

Ibex Israel-based VP Nicole Priel said, "Leveraging our vast US network and public-market expertise, we partner closely with the most promising early stage tech companies to successfully enter the global market. Our deep commitment to ambitious founders supports the next generation of emerging Israeli startups in creating substantial and enduring value."

Priel will specialize in early stage investments alongside Ibex Israel managing director Gal Glitter, who will focus on growth stage investments.

