ICL to build new Beersheva campus

Israeli specialty minerals company ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) (formerly Israel Chemicals) today announced that it is building a new Beersheva campus that it will lease and which will house its various offices currently dispersed around the city. The new building will be between Hanagarim and Rothschild Streets, close to the city center and within walking distance of the railway station and central bus station. The building will be on a 5 dunams (1.25 acre) lot with 12,000 square meters of office space on 12 floors, a commercial floor and four floors of underground parking. ICL will pay an estimated NIS 330 million for a 15 year lease.

ICL is a subsidiary of Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO), which is controlled by Idan Ofer. ICL's subsidiary have a concession from the state to mine and produce minerals for phosphates, fertilizers and more. The company's subsidiaries include Rotem Amfert, Dead Sea Works, Bromine Compounds and Dead Sea Periclase. ICL is the biggest employer in the Negev.

In order to build the new campus, ICL is selling five buildings that house its various subsidiaries' headquarters in southern Israel and issued a tender to choose a developer for the project, which was won by Ilan Azot MG.A.A. Investments. The architect for the project is Shilo Nussbaum from Fisher Elhanany Architects with interior design from Ram Goldberg. The building is due to be completed and occupied by 2024.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 28, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.