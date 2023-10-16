IDF Spokesperson: 199 hostages held in Gaza

The IDF Spokesperson has said that 199 families have been notified that their loved ones are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip. This figure is considerably higher than previously thought.

The number of the murdered and fallen since the start of the war stands at some 1,300 including 299 soldiers, the IDF Spokesperson added. 3,968 wounded have been treated in Israel’s hospitals; 351 are still hospitalized, 89 of them in severe condition.

