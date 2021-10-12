IMF raises Israel growth forecast, cuts world forecast

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has sharply raised the GDP growth forecast for Israel's economy in 2021 from 5% to 7.1%. At the same time the IMF has cut its forecast for GDP growth in Israel in 2022 from 4.3% to 4.1%. The IMF issued its last forecast for Israel in April.

The IMF's growth forecast is slightly more optimistic than the Bank of Israel for 2021, which sees 7% GDP growth this year. But the Bank of Israel sees 5.5% growth in 2022.

At the same time, the IMF has cut its global growth forecast for 2021 from 6% to 5.9% due to rising inflationary concerns. The IMF sees global growth of only 4.9% in 2022, mainly because of global supply chain disruptions.

