Industrial robotics co Percepto raises $45m

Israeli pioneering autonomous inspection industrial robotics company Percepto today announced a strategic investment of $45 million in Series B funding led by Koch Disruptive Technologies (KDT) and with the participation of USVP and Spider Capital, as well as new investors State of Mind Ventures, Atento Capital, Summit Peak Investments, and Delek US. This brings the total investment in the company to $72.5 million.

The funds will be used to launch a solution for remote, fully autonomous, asset monitoring, inspection and compliance of industrial sites.

Percepto’s Autonomous Inspection & Monitoring (AIM) drone-in-a-box platform sets a new standard for how critical infrastructure and assets are monitored, end-to-end, paving the way for the remote operations center of the future. Operating a fleet of third party robots alongside their autonomous Sparrow drone, Percepto AIM provides visual data management and analysis to report trends and anomalies and to alert of risks. Any member of staff can request data and Percepto AIM will deploy the most suitable robot independently without human accompaniment to retrieve and stream the required data. The platform also seamlessly reports to assess risk, minimize downtime, drive efficiency and reduce operational costs without human intervention.

Percepto was founded in 2014 by CEO Dor Abuhasira, CPO Raviv Raz, CTO Sagi Blonder and CCO Ariel Avitan. The company has offices in Modi'in, the US and Australia.

Abuhasira said, "Our customers, which include some of the world’s leading utility, oil and gas sites, mining and other critical infrastructure facilities, are eager to fully embrace automation across their operations and reap the benefits of driving efficiency, reducing costs and safeguarding staff. We’re excited to be the first to empower our customers with truly autonomous inspection and monitoring, driven by the management of multiple visual robotic data sources together with other visual sources including piloted drones, CCTV and mobile cameras, on site or remotely."

"We believe Percepto AIM addresses a multi-billion-dollar issue for numerous industries and will change the way manufacturing sites are managed in the IoT, Industry 4.0 era," said Chase Koch, President of Koch Disruptive Technologies. "Percepto’s track record in autonomous technology and data analytics is impressive, and we believe it is uniquely positioned to deliver the remote operations center of the future."

RELATED ARTICLES Autonomous drone co Percepto raises $15m

Percepto will also collaborate with Boston Dynamics' agile mobile robot Spot, which navigates terrain with unprecedented mobility. Percepto has integrated Spot with AIM for the robot to automate inspection rounds completely controlled remotely via the platform. Spot carries Percepto’s payloads for high resolution imaging and thermal vision to detect issues including hot spots on machines or electrical conductors, water and steam leaks around plants and equipment with degraded performance, with the data relayed via AIM.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 24, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020