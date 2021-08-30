Isolation relaxed for Israelis returning from abroad

From September 3, Israelis returning from abroad will no longer need to enter isolation, if they have had their third Covid booster jab, or if their second vaccination dose was administered less than six months ago, according to the latest Ministry of Health instructions. The new instructions come before the High Court of Justice has had the chance to hear a petition on the alleged disproportionate discrimination against Israelis who have been vaccinated.

Since mid-July Israelis returning from most countries worldwide have been required to undergo 14 days isolation, with an option to shorten the quarantine subject to a negative test results after the seventh day. At present Israelis can only return from the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary and Poland without being required to isolate (as well as countries that don't allow in Israelis like New Zealand and Singapore).

But from September 3, with the holidays on the horizon, Ben Gurion will fill up with Israelis flying to the classic vacation destinations in North America and Western Europe, with Dubai and Casablanca also on the radar. Demand and fares are likely to rise and airlines may add more flights. Only 'red' countries Turkey, Bulgaria, Mexico and Brazil will remain off limits for all Israelis - vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Regardless of vaccinations, all Israelis returning home will be required to present a 'fit to fly' negative PCR test before boarding their flights and take another PCR test after landing at Ben Gurion airport.

Over two million Israelis have already had their booster jab and yesterday the vaccination campaign was extended to all Israelis aged 12 and over.

