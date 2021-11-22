Israel and Jordan sign water for energy deal

Israel and Jordan have signed a water for solar energy exchange deal in Dubai. The letter of intent was signed today by Israel's Minister of National Infrastructures, Energy and Water Resources Karine Elharrar, Jordanian Minister of Water and Irrigation Mohammed Al-Najjar and the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hared Almheiri, in the presence of US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jordan will export to Israel 600 megawatt of 'green' electricity from solar storage and Israel will consider exporting up to 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water to Jordan.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.