Israel signs $5.2b Boeing deal for F-15 fighter jets

Israel's Ministry of Defense yesterday signed a huge $5.2 billion deal with Boeing to procure 25 advanced F-15 fighter jets. The deal will be financed from US aid to Israel and includes an option to procure an additional 25 fighter jets.

Ministry of Defense director general Gen. (res.) Eyal Zamir signed the authorization for the contract on his visit to the US last month, and yesterday after negotiations conducted by the Ministry of Defense's procurement delegation in the US in cooperation with the Israel Air Force, the deal was signed.

The new fighter jets being acquired are of the F15IA model, which will be equipped with the most advanced weapons systems with options for upgrading the range of the aircraft to longer distances, increased payload capacity and improved performance in various operational situations. The delivery of the F-15 aircraft will begin in 2031 and will continue at the rate of 4-6 aircraft per year. Israel and the US stressed that this deal is a major milestone in deepening the security cooperation between the two countries, and expresses their mutual commitment to maintaining regional security.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2024.

