Israeli alternative protein co Brevel raises $18.5m

Israeli microalgae-based alternative protein company Brevel today announced the completion of an $18.5 million seed financing round. The funds raised will be used to provide an alternative protein that is neutral-tasting, functional, highly sustainable and affordable to the mainstream food industry. The round was led by NevaTeam Partners and supported by the EU's EIC Fund, as well as other leading food and climate funds and strategic partners from within the food industry.

Brevel's technology combines sugar-based fermentation of microalgae with high light concentrations at industrial scales to produce a protein that will be incorporated by food manufacturers into plant-based products. This technological breakthrough tackles the primary barriers to market penetration for new protein sources: taste, functionality, and cost, creating the most suitable protein for the plant-based industry. As a result, Brevel’s proteins are increasingly in demand by food manufacturers for a wide variety of applications, and will enable the development of healthier, tastier and environmentally friendly non-animal food products.

The company is primarily targeting the dairy alternative sector, which faces a significant challenge in protein content. Other plant-based protein sources such as soy are allergenic and often have overpowering flavors, making them less efficient for use in plant-based milk and cheese products. In contrast, Brevel's protein can be seamlessly incorporated, significantly boosting nutritional value and enhancing texture without compromising on taste, color, or cost.

Brevel is achieving cost parity with traditional plant-based protein sources such as pea and soy by utilizing its unique technology to generate valuable co-products alongside the high concentration of functional protein from microalgae such as functional lipids, pigments and more. This approach enables Brevel to attain almost triple the profitability from the same microalgae, making it feasible to price the protein competitively in the market.

Brevel’s process causes the smallest environmental footprint possible and is unaffected by weather conditions, climate change and seasonal variations. It does not require arable land, can recycle 100% of the water, use on-site clean energy and feed the world with a fraction of the land used today for traditional agriculture. Brevel has been operating their large-scale 500 liter pilot in Israel and will very soon move into their first of commercial-scale factory with the first-of-its-kind 5000 liter fermentation and light system. All of

Brevel cofounder and CEO Yonatan Golan said, "This substantial funding round will fuel Brevel’s journey forward and pave the way for our vision of sustainable nutrition for the future of our planet to materialize. We are primed and ready for our next major leap - the global scale production of Brevel's protein that will be integrated into healthier, tastier and environmentally-friendly food products in every household".

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 25, 2023.

