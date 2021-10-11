Israeli-American Joshua Angrist wins Nobel Prize in economics

Israeli-American Joshua Angrist, Guido Imbens and David Card have been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in economic sciences, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Monday. Angrist and Imbens received the award for their analysis of causal relationships while Card has been awarded the prize for contributions to labor economics.

The Economic Sciences Prize Committee said that Angrist and Imbens had, "Demonstrated how precise conclusions about cause and effect can be drawn from natural experiments or situations that arise from real life."

"Their research has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society," Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee."

Born in Columbus, Ohio in 1960 and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Prof. Angrist immigrated to Israel in 1982. Returning to the US where he received his M.A. and Ph.D. from Princeton University, he returned to Israel to become a Senior Lecturer at the Hebrew University in 1991 before being promoted to Associate Professor. He returned to the US in 1996 to become an Associate Professor in MIT's Economics Department. He is currently the Ford Professor of Economics at MIT, specializing in labor economics, urban economics and economics of education.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2021

