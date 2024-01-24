Israeli co Pluri launches cell-based coffee

Israeli biotech company Pluri (Nasdaq: PLUR; TASE: PLUR) (formerly Pluristem Therapeutics) has announced that it has launched its cell-based coffee business activity. Pluri’s cell-based coffee product is designed to address the growing global demand for sustainable, high-quality coffee at mass scale production and the company says it will potentially revolutionize the traditional coffee industry.

Pluri is pioneering plant cell-based, industrial scale manufacturing solutions for the coffee industry, leveraging its 3D cell expansion technology to create high quality coffee as part of the company’s new business vertical, PluriAgtech, which seeks to use breakthrough cell technology to create more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional farming methods.

PluriAgtech’s cell-based coffee has been developed to deliver authentic coffee while solving key challenges faced by the industry. Compared with traditional methods of coffee production, Pluri’s cell-based coffee is estimated to cut water usage by 98%.

Pluri’s goal is to spin out its cell-based coffee as a new subsidiary focused on developing innovative products, technologies and intellectual property for the coffee industry. This new planned subsidiary will be led by Michal Ogolnik, who has over 20 years of executive management experience in the pharma and energy sectors.

She said, "We are uniquely positioned to transform the coffee industry with our sustainable cell-based coffee. By harnessing the power of Pluri’s cutting-edge technology, we could create a brighter, more sustainable future for our planet. By bringing innovation to the forefront, we can tackle some of the coffee industry’s most pressing challenges."

Pluri CEO and president Yaky Yanay added, "We believe deeply in the power of cell technology to make farming and food cultivation more productive and sustainable. Pluri’s advanced agtech solutions potentially reduce the environmental footprint of traditional agricultural production. PluriAgtech can deliver numerous solutions ranging from products like cell-based coffee to bioactive in order to address the biggest challenges in agriculture. We see great interest in the development of additional cell-based products under the PluriAgtech vertical from potential partners. We are excited about the opportunities presented by cell-based coffee."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 24, 2024.

