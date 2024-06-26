Israeli care intelligence co Sensi.AI raises $31m

Israeli care intelligence company Sensi.AI has today announced the completion of a $31 million Series B financing round co-led by Zeev Ventures and Insight Partners, with existing investors Entrée Capital, Flint Capital, Jibe Ventures and Secret Chord Ventures. This latest round brings the company's total funding to over $53 million.

Due to a severe caregiver shortage and soaring care costs, as home care agencies in the US grapple with the challenge of delivering exceptional care while scaling their operations effectively.Sensi.AI has tripled revenue over the past year.

Sensi.AI's advanced audio platform detects and predicts care events while ensuring privacy during home care. The platform provides agencies with critical insights into senior health for timely interventions and personalized care plans, reducing hospitalizations, improving caregiver-client relationships, and extending service durations to keep seniors at home longer. Sensi's platform identifies over 100 types of crucial insights, including early signs of pneumonia, UTIs, care resistance, cognitive changes, and emergency events such as falls.

Sensi was founded by CEO Romi Gubes, Nevo Elmalem and Alon Brener.

Sensi cofounder and CEO Romi Gubes said, "When our customers say that Sensi is more than just technology, that there is a heart behind it, we know we are on the right path. We are dedicated to ensuring every senior can age with dignity in the comfort of their own home, the place they love most. This funding from renowned investors will help us continue to innovate our product and scale our go-to-market strategy, bringing our vision to life."

