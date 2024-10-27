Israeli co Spear UAV unveils suicide drone defense system

Israeli loitering munitions (suicide drones) company Spear UAV has unveiled its Viper I suicide drone defense system at the AUSA exhibition in the US. The system can cope with various threats of aerial attack including armed drones and loitering munitions. At the same time, it can be used on different platforms, while being effective for forces on maneuvers and in urban combat.

The Tel Aviv-based company, which was founded seven years ago, is best known for its unique encapsulated ways of launching UAVs. The capsule was originally designed in a submarine for version for divers, with the aim of having it float on the surface of the water and then launch the device on command. Thus, the submarine maintains secrecy, but the loitering munition has a new dimension of intelligence and offensive capabilities.

The result is that today, devices made by Spear UAV are used in the sea, for land forces, and the armored corps, while the capsule method is protected by several patents. Spear UAV specializes in the production of armed systems, from the individual combat soldier level to the battalion level. This sets it apart, because most players in the world concentrate on loitering munitions and surveillance means that stress divisions and above.

