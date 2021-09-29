Israeli customer success co Totango raises $100m

Israeli customer success company Totango today announced the completion of a $100 million Series D financing round led by Great Hill Partners, and with participation from existing investors including BGV, Pitango Ventures, and Canvas.

The company, which leverages data to orchestrate and transform revenue experiences, was founded in 2010 by CEO Guy Nirpaz, Omer Gotlieb, and Oren Raboy. Totango will use the new funds to accelerate product development, marketing and other strategic growth initiatives.

Totango has pioneered SuccessBLOCs, a visual, no-code, modular technology that allows companies of any size to rapidly and continuously design, optimize and run every aspect of their customer activities. Today, thousands of customers use Totango’s products to attract new customers, drive adoption and value for their users, and proactively detect and resolve churn risks. Totango’s focus on ease of use and automated, self-administration has a significantly lower cost of ownership than any of its competitors with demonstrated ROI of 23+ points in churn reduction, 136% year-over-year expansion growth, and significant improvements in brand reputation..

Nirpaz said, "Since its inception, Totango has been at the forefront of customer success. In an age where hybrid work by remote teams has become the norm and the rate of change has increased exponentially, customer success technology that is visual, modular, and easy to implement and use has become more critical than ever. Our rapid growth demonstrates our product, which removes the friction to design, run and scale customer journeys, has become a necessity for businesses to orchestrate first-class customer experiences that drive revenue growth, at scale."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 29, 2021

