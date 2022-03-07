Israeli cybersecurity co Cider Security raises $38m

Israeli AppSec Operating System security company Cider Security has emerged from stealth today and announced the completion of $38 million in financing, after completing a Series A financing round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Glilot Capital Partners, which led the seed round financing.

Cider Security said its platform provides a unified view of the entire engineering ecosystem, offering security teams an in-depth understanding and comprehensive view of the technologies, systems, and processes unique to every engineering environment. Security teams are provided a highly tailored set of controls and solutions to optimize security and achieve full resilience across the entire CI/CD pipeline from code to deployment.

Cider Security's platform is designed to eliminate the friction between security teams and engineering groups, and enables AppSec programs to be implemented within minutes.

The Tel Aviv-based company was cofounded by CEO Guy Flechter and CTO Daniel Krivelevich.

Flechter said, "By removing the barriers to implementing protection - in essence, democratizing security for AppSec teams - we are changing processes that many felt were set in stone. The level of excitement from users completely exceeded our expectations and we can’t wait to change how Security and Engineering teams from companies everywhere operate."

The funding will be used to expand R&D operations in Israel and open new offices globally to support growing demand. Cider Security's platform is already used by dozens of global companies.

