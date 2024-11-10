Israeli cybersecurity co Upwind raises $100m - report

Israeli cybersecurity company Upwind Security has nearly completed a $100 million Series B financing round at a company valuation $850-900 million, post money, "TechCrunch" reports. New and existing investors in the latest round include Craft Ventures, Greylock, CyberStarts, Leaders Fund, Omri Casspi’s Sheva Fund, and basketball star Steph Curry’s investment fund Penny Jar. "TechCrunch" says that the financing round could be closed this week.

RELATED ARTICLES NetApp buys Israeli cloud optimization co Spot for $450m

Upwind was cofounded in 2022 by CEO Amiram Shachar, who previously founded cloud security management company Spot.io, which was sold to NetApp for $450 million in 2020.

Shachar said, Spot's founding team and I decided to establish Upwind, a company that has developed a cloud security platform based on real-time threat detection. Within 11 months we raised $80 million at a valuation of $300 million, and we aim to be one of the three largest companies in the world in cloud security. We have almost 100 customers, including Booking.com and Yotpo."

The company has 100 employees in its Tel Aviv development center and 50 employees in its San Francisco headquarters as well as offices in the UK and Iceland.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 10, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.