Israeli open source security co ARMO raises $30m

Israeli Kubernetes open source security company ARMO has announced the completion of a $30 million Series A financing round, led by Tiger Global with Hyperwise Ventures and participation from existing investors, Pitango First and Peled Ventures.

The Jerusalem-based company has developed an end-to-end, open, transparent and fully customizable security solution called Kubescape for the Kubernetes open-source community. Kubernetes has become the de-facto operating system for cloud-native applications, making Kubernetes security more essential than ever.

The company was founded by CEO Shauli Rozen, CTO Leonid Sandler and VP R&D Ben Hirschberg.

Rozen said, "DevOps teams are responsible for the security of Kubernetes and they prefer to use an open source for it, but they also need the solution to be end-to-end and fit natively into their existing stack. Companies are being forced to choose: either try to integrate several different open source tools together or commit to a proprietary solution that you can’t adapt, access the code, influence the roadmap or contribute to."

With tens of thousands of users and more than 2,500 registered users accessing Kubescape as a cloud SaaS. ARMO is committed to building and maintaining its Kubernetes security platform as 100% end-to-end open source so that developers can collaborate on a broader range of issues, collect more knowledge and expertise, and make Kubernetes security far more resilient.

ARMO will use the new funds to expand operations, open new offices and hire internationally, bringing in more developers to work on Kubescape and invest in its open source community. The company will also expand its product and marketing teams.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 27, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.