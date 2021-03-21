Israeli SPAC Keter1 files to raise $250m on Nasdaq

Israeli special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Keter1 Acquisition Corp. has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise $250 million on Nasdaq for investment in a merger with an Israeli tech company.

Keter1 CEO is experienced Israeli investor Oren Dobronsky and the advisory council include Wix president Nir Zohar, Fiverr CEO Micah Kaufman, Team8 partner Yuval Tal and Israeli high-tech veteran Shlomo Kalisch. Keter1's directors include venture capitalist Oren Zeev.

Citi and Credit Suisse are joint book-runners for the IPO and has received options to buy shares worth an extra $37.5 million above the $250 million being raised.

Tagging the number 1 onto Keter would suggest that the blank check company team is considering a second public offering.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 21, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021