Israeli travel-tech co Hotelmize raises $12m

Israeli travel-tech startup Hotelmize has completed a $12 million financing round led by international investment company Flashpoint. This is Flashpoint's twelfth investment in Israel in the past six years. This brings to $20 million, the total amount raised by Hotelmize from investors including Alibaba and Investible,

Hotelmize has developed technology that allows tourist agencies and the booking industry to increase their profitability from hotel bookings through products based on financial instruments, using big data and AI solutions to identify booking volatility.

RELATED ARTICLES Alibaba invests in Israeli traveltech co Hotelmize

The company was founded in 2016 by CEO Dor Krubiner, COO Omry Litvak and CTO Guy Levitan. Hotelmize works with 100 tourism companies in 20 countries and its broader basket of products will be officially launched in the second quarter of 2023.

Krubiner said, "This will allow us to continue our rapid growth, to develop a range of our optimization products and mainly to improve the business performance of our partners around the world."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 11, 2023.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2023.