Israel's fiscal deficit continued to narrow in November

The cumulative fiscal deficit in Israel for the twelve months to the end of November 2021 narrowed to 4.6% of GDP, Minister of Finance Avigdor Liberman said today. "If somebody would have said at the end of June, when this government was formed that this would be the deficit, he would have been stoned."

Israel's fiscal deficit has been narrowing rapidly since the last lockdown in January. The fiscal deficit peaked at 11.7% at the end of 2020 and fell to 10.5% at the end of May, 7.2% at the end of September and 5.5% at the end of October.

RELATED ARTICLES Budget deficit narrows sharply

The deficit was three times higher than the current level in October 2020.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 8, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.