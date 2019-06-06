Israel's fiscal deficit high but steady

Israel's fiscal deficit for the twelve months to the end of May was 3.8% of GDP, unchanged from the figure to the end of April.

The accumulated deficit for the first five months of 2019 was NIS 15.1 billion, which compares with NIS 2.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2018.

Civilian government spending shot up 15.8% in the first five months of 2019, which compares with a target of 6% set in the state budget, while defense spending grew 2.9%, versus a budget target of 1.9%.

State tax revenues rose slightly, reaching NIS 135 billion in the first five months of 2019, some NIS 4 billion ahead of the figure for the corresponding period of 2018, and representing growth of 2% after adjustment for changes in tax rates..

