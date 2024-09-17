Kahlon to be indicted subject to hearing on Unetcredit affair

The State Attorney has informed former Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon, who served as chairman of non-banking credit company Unetcredit, and controlling shareholders and other executives Tzachi Ezer, Shai Penso and Shlomo Isaac, that it is considering indicting them subject to a hearing on a number of charges.

Kahlon has been summoned to a hearing together with four other suspects on allegations of fraud, breach of trust, and reporting violations.

Kahlon's attorney Adv. Nati Simchony said, "We are sure that the truth will come to light. The fact that Kahlon's conduct was flawless will become clear during the hearing and will lead to the closure of the case."

Ezer's attorney Guy Shinar of Aizenberg, Shinar & Co. law firm said, "We plan to use our right to a hearing with the State Attorney to comprehensively and extensively present all of our claims, and we believe that after a thorough examination of the matter, the attorney's office's intention to file an indictment against my client, in part or in full, will change. Mr. Ezer has many well-founded claims and reasons regarding the suspicions that have been attributed him in his investigation, and these claims were even submitted by him during the investigation. I believe that after a thorough examination of the facts, the prosecution will come to the conclusion that there is no basis for indicting him."

Isaac's attorney Adv. Eran Shacham Shavit of the Herzog Fox Neeman law firm, the former legal advisor to the Israel Securities Authority investigation department, said, "The letter with the allegations reveals that the senior officers - the company's CEO and the chairman of the board - are at the core of the letter of allegations surrounding the activities of UnetCredit. As part of the letter of allegations, the prosecution included as suspects both the accountant and the lawyer who closely accompanied the company's activities. In fact, the State Attorney accepted Isaac's version that as a director he regularly relied on professional advice, and also believed in real time that the gatekeepers - the lawyer and the accountant - are the architects of the implementation of business activity. Isaac will come to the hearing with the aim of shedding light on the entire relevant circumstances and with the belief that the cloud hanging over him will disappear completely."

Presumption of innocence: Moshe Kahlon and the others allegedly involved in the affair are only suspects and have not been convicted of any offenses, and have the right to be presumed innocent.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 17, 2024.

