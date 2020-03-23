McDonald's halting Israel operations due to virus

After restricting itself to deliveries only, McDonald's Israel is shutting down operations completely today. After having to having to close down the seating at its fast food outlets because of measures aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus, the company notified its customers today that it would completely halt all its activities, including its deliveries.

Together with the temporary farewell to its customers, the world's largest fast food chain, which has 191 branches in Israel, announced that it would continue operating five branches on an emergency format, which "will supply free food to hospitals, Magen David Adom teams, and the security forces."

McDonald's activity was shut down gradually, following the restrictions ordered by the state to deal with the spread of the virus in Israel. The company first announced that it would continue supplying takeaway meals in branches located outside the shopping malls, which had to shut down, in addition to nationally deployed deliveries. This was later reduced to independent deliveries only through the Wolt food deliveries app.

McDonald's Israel is owned and managed by Omri Padan. Its sales in Israel totaled NIS 920 million in 2019, excluding VAT.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 23, 2020

