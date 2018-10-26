Mellanox looking for buyer - report

Israeli company Mellanox (Nasdaq: MLNX), which provides Ethernet and InfiniBand solutions for rapid data transfer, and is headed by its founder Eyal Waldman, has hired the services of an investment bank and is examining the sale of control in the company or an outright sale, according to a report by CNBC.

CNBC cites two sources familiar with the matter who say that there are already two possible buyers that have expressed interest, but that it may be that the talks will not mature into a deal as they are at an initial stage only.

In response to the report, Mellanox's share price shot up 12% in after-hours trading on Wall Street yesterday, after having risen 10% during yesterday's session following the release of good third quarter results and a further raise in the company's guidance for the year. Mellanox's market cap on Nasdaq has reached $3.9 billion, up 13% for the year to date.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018