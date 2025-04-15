Abundance of affordable last minute Passover flight deals

This Passover, even those who didn't plan their vacation months in advance will be able to fly at a reasonable price. The return to Ben Gurion airport of foreign airlines, along with the hesitation of many Israelis to schedule vacations in advance for fear of cancelation, has left fares relatively low until the last minute. This is in contrast to the same period last year, when, despite the security situation, low supply made it impossible to benefit from last-minute prices, because there were almost no seats available. This also affects fares on Israeli airlines, whose seats are not filling up as quickly as in previous holidays, and thus tickets remain at attractive prices.

An investigation by "Globes" finds that even now, in the midst of the intermediary days of Passover, round-trip flights from Israel to nearby destinations can be found for less than $250, and to faraway and sought-after destinations for less than $1,000.

In nearby and medium-distance destinations, the impact of the return of low-cost airlines is being felt, while for long-haul destinations, attractive fares can also be found on flights to North America, due to the resumption of Israel flights by US airlines.

For example, the cheapest flight "Globes" found for this week is a flight to Paphos with TUS Airways for only $122, while round-trip Israir flights to Larnaca are selling for $129 and to Rhodes for $140.

Slightly more distant destinations also remain at affordable prices: Athens with Israir for $153, Thessaloniki with TUS Airways for $201, and Crete with Blue Bird for $203. Tickets can also be purchased to destinations in Eastern Europe, such as Krakow for $205 with Ryanair, Varna for $207, or Sofia for $208 with Wizz Air.

For Western European destinations, there are also reasonable fares for round-trip flights at the last minute during this peak demand period. For example, an El Al ticket to Zurich for about $300, Berlin with Israir for $308, Paris for $380 with Flybe, and London with Wizz Air for $416.

Major price differences

Those who buy tickets through online sites can find significantly lower prices. These sites act as intermediaries between tourism service providers such as airlines (and other services such as hotels and car rental companies) and consumers, and allow for quick and convenient bookings via the Internet.

For example, an Israir flight to Larnaca via the Last Minute website (lastminute.co.il) will cost $129, or $138 via the Alice website. In contrast, it can be purchased directly from Israir Airlines for more than double the price - $366.

The reason for the price difference is that these sites sometimes gain access to wholesale prices, or promotions that are intended only for commercial partners, in order to fill seats at the last minute, or waive commissions in order to offer a competitive price. However, the lower price sometimes comes at the expense of basic services such as baggage or seat selection, so it is important to check exactly what is included.

But along with the affordable prices, booking online has dramatic disadvantages. In the event of a change, cancellation, or flight disruption, the airline will refer the passenger back to the website, and sometimes it is very difficult to obtain service. Ticket conditions are not always clear, and a refund, if necessary, may take a long time and go through unnecessary bureaucracy.

Connecting two flights from different airlines also be problematic: if one is delayed and the other is missed, there is no liability or compensation. Therefore, before booking online, it is worth checking what you are getting and under what conditions. Over the past 18 months complaints have increased online and in the courts about these sites, with many passengers in cases where flights were canceled not getting their money back when they tried to contact the sites, or who encountered delays in receiving a refund.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2025.

