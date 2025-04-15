Why are yellow cap Coca Cola bottles different from all others?

Many Coca Cola bottles in the US have undergone a small but major change this month as the red cap is replaced by a yellow one to denote that the drinks are kosher for Passover.

But it is not only observant Jews buying the yellow cap bottles. Many non-Jews stock up on the kosher for Passover version of Coca Cola because it is made with cane sugar, the original recipe, instead of high fructose corn syrup, which is not kosher for Passover. Nostalgic Coca Cola aficionados claim that the kosher for Passover recipe is the genuine taste of the soft drink.

This year a viral campaign on social media by fans of the yellow cap Coca Cola has meant that the kosher for Passover product is particularly in demand.

However, medical experts warn that both sugar cane and high fructose corn syrup can be harmful to health.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 15, 2025.

