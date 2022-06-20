Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid agree to dissolve Knesset

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid have agreed to table a bill next week for the dissolution of the Knesset. As part of the agreement, Lapid will be immediately appointed as interim prime minister of the transition government with elections likely to take place on October 25.

The head of all the coalition factions are currently meeting in the Prime Minister's Office to discuss the matter and an official statement from Bennett and Lapid is expected later this evening.

Sources say that Bennett made the decision to dissolve the Knesset, because there is zero likelihood that the regulations for Jewish settlers in Judea and Samaria will be passed by the Knesset.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 20, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.