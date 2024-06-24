Netanyahu handed warning by submarines procurement probe

The commission of inquiry investigating the procurement of submarines from Germany has sent warning letters to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen, former Minister of Defense Moshe Yaalon, Israel Navy Commander (2011-2016) Admiral Ram Rothberg, National Security Council employee Avner Simchoni.

The commission wrote, "After examining all the material that has been brought before it so far, the commission of enquiry believes that there are parties that may be harmed by the investigation or its results as they appear at this stage. Therefore, the commission decided to send warning notifications."

Among other things the commission decided that Netanyahu could be harmed if the commission comes to the conclusion that in his position as prime minister, in the years 2009-2016, he was involved in the issues investigated by the commission because:

1. He made decisions that had significant implications for the security of the country and building the IDF's power, without an orderly decision-making process.

2. He reached agreements with Germany on a series of political, security and economic issues, without documentation and bypassing the cabinet.

3. Made the National Security Council an executive body of the prime minister, which acted simultaneously and in contradiction to the Ministry of Defense in the areas of responsibility and expertise of the Ministry of Defense.

The state commission of inquiry into the submarines affair was set up in 2022 to investigate the professional work procedures and decision making procedures of the political echelon on the subject of the submarines and missile boats between 2009 and 2016, including policy decisions and management towards foreign organizations.

The cabinet decided that the commission would not conduct an investigation on anybody accused of criminal activities. Netanyahu was not questioned as part of the investigation into the submarine affair by the police. A petition to the High Court that demanded an investigation into him was dismissed, while it was determined that there was room to establish an investigative commission.

The commission stated that before reaching the decision to send warning letters, it examined tens of thousands of documents; conducted interviews and collected evidence from individuals who were involved. The committee heard 41 witnesses and 122 interviewees. The testimonies were heard behind closed doors, but the commission intends to soon publish unclassified parts of the evidence.

Endangering state security and harming foreign relations

The commission said that from the picture depicted at this stage, it appears that in the subjects under investigation there has been deep disruption in work procedures and decision making mechanisms in a series of sensitive issues, while creating a risk to state security and harming the foreign relations and economic interests of the State of Israel.

From the investigation so far it appears that in the issues investigated by the commission, power building initiatives were brought up by the political echelon and the National Security Council without examining the security needs and ignoring budgetary limitations;

Power building initiatives ignored the consequences for the military readiness to face security challenges in the short and long term and other needs of the State of Israel.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu determined that the submarines are a central pillar of Israel’s national security and in ensuring its existence against Iran, which is trying to destroy us. Not only does the procurement of the submarines and the vessels not harm the security of the state - it ensures its existence. History will prove that Prime Minister Netanyahu was right on this issue as well and made the right decisions for the security of Israel."

