Pace of IDF progress in Gaza surprises

Reports from Gaza say that there is surprise at the pace of IDF progress in seizing control of the region. After completing its encirclement of Gaza City, reports say that the IDF has now taken control of several points in the west of the city, including along the coastal highway.

This morning it was reported that the IDF has captured a Hamas stronghold in the northern Gaza Strip. IDF fighters from the 7th Armored Brigade supported by Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck a terror cell of Palestinian terrorists before seizing the stronghold.

Meanwhile IDF tanks have been escorting Gaza residents to the south of the Gaza Strip to ensure that they were not prevented by Hamas from fleeing the war zone. The opportunity to leave the war zone was due to expire at 2pm.

There have been reports of the IDF setting up tents in the south of the Gaza Strip near Rafiah for residents escaping the fighting in the north.

