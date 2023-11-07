US to fund precision bombs for Israel worth $320m - report

The US will finance and send to Israel precision bombs worth $320 million, "The Wall Street Journal" reports. According to the report, the Biden administration has ordered approval of the deal requested by Israel, even before the atrocities of October 7, and now the process has been approved.

The SPICE (Smart, Precvise Impact and Cost-Effective) missiles, are smart guides missiles developed in Israel by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Rafael's subsidiary Rafael USA will transfer the bombs to its parent company in Israel with American financing. Most of these missile systems are currently manufactured in the US.

SPICE air to surface missiles include a navigation kit, which converts air-droppable unguided bombs into precision-guided bombs high-volume strikes in GPS-denied arenas.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 7, 2023.

