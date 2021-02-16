Palo Alto Networks to buy Israeli cloud security co Bridgecrew

Cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli cloud security company Bridgecrew for $156 million cash, plus the share options of the company's employees.

Bridgecrew was founded in 2019 by CEO Idan Tendler, Barak Schoster, and Guy Eisenkot, the son of former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot. The three founders will join Palo Alto Networks.

Tendler said, "We have dedicated ourselves to building developer-first tools that bridge the gap between developers and cloud security. By joining Palo Alto Networks, we will be able to bring codified cloud security to the developer community on a wider scale. We look forward to working together to continue shifting cloud security left."

The company has raised $18 million from investors including Battery Ventures, NFX, Sorensen Ventures, DNX Ventures, Tectonic Ventures, and Homeward Ventures as well as Lookout Founder Kevin Mahaffey; Spotify’s head of security, David Hannigan; Marqeta CISO David Tsao; Netflix’s head of cloud security, Srinath Kuruvadi; and AWS Security senior manager Ely Kahn.

Bridgecrew is a pioneer in shift left, focusing on infrastructure as code, where infrastructure configuration is codified during development. The company's developer-first security platform offers developers and DevOps teams a systematic way to enforce infrastructure security standards throughout the development lifecycle. The acquisition will enable Palo Alto Networks's Prisma Cloud to provide developers with security assessment and enforcement capabilities throughout the DevOps process.

Bridgecrew's open-source IaC scanner, Checkov, has gained significant early traction with developers, surpassing 1 million downloads in 2020 - its first full year of availability. Also, Bridgecrew's full security platform is seeing good early traction across many cloud-first organizations and several industries. Palo Alto Networks will continue to invest in Bridgecrew's open-source initiatives as part of its ongoing commitment to DevOps security.

Palo Alto Networks, which was founded by its Israeli CTO Nir Zuk, a former executive with Check Point, has previously acquired several Israeli companies including Demisto for $560 million in 2019. Palo Alto Networks has a market cap of $38 billion.

